Hulu tomorrow will begin selling its $5.99 a month Video on Demand service for just $1.99 a month as part of a Black Friday sale.

The sale begins on Thanksgiving at 3 a.m. ET and extends until 3 a.m. ET on December 1.

The $5.99 plan, which includes ads, is Hulu’s least-expensive offering. (Hulu also has a VOD plan with no ads for $11.99 a month.) However, if you sign up during the promotional period, you will save $48 over the year’s subscription. (The $1.99 monthly rate is good for a year.)

You are not required to subscribe throughout the year. But if you cancel during the year and resubscribe, the fee will be $5.99 a month when you do. To maintain the $1.99 a month rate for 12 months, you would need to keep your service without interruption.

To qualify for the $1.99 deal, you also must be a new subscriber, or one who has cancelled more than three months ago. That means if you were thinking of canceling your current subscription, and re-subscribing to get the discount, it won’t work.

As of this morning, Hulu has not set up the Black Friday discount link at its site. So check back at Hulu.com later tonight or tomorrow to sign up.

Hulu last year also featured the $1.99 discount during the Black Friday sales period, and in 2018, offered it for just 99 cents a month. However, the 2018 promotion backfired when Hulu’s site crashed due to high demand. The streamer had to extend the discount offer to accomodate consumers who previously had trouble signing up.

Phillip Swann

