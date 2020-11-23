Hulu next month (December 2020) plans to add 93 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand lineup, including three originals.

The new titles will include the complete season one of The Hardy Boys, a Hulu original teen adventure series based on the fictional works of ‘Franklin W. Dixon.’ (The name was actually a pseudonym for several writers.) Alexander Elliot and Rohan Campbell star as as Joe and Frank Hardy, two brothers who solves big-time mysteries in a small town.

Also notable in December: The complete season two of Madagascar: A Little Wild, a Hulu original series based on the characters from the animated hit movie for kids; the complete season nine of Letterkenny, a Hulu original sitcom set in a small town in Canada; and Eyes Wide Shut, the last film from director Stanley Kubrick, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as a glamorous couple trying to preserve their marriage amid temptation and deceit. (No, it’s fiction.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in December 2020 to Hulu:

December 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2018)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Available December 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Available December 5

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

Available December 6

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

Available December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

Available December 8

Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

Available December 10

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

Available December 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

Available December 12

Endless (2020)

Available December 15

Dirt Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Available December 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)

Available December 18

The Hero (2017)

Available December 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Available December 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

Available December 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

Available December 25

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Available December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)

Available December 27

The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

American Animals (2018)

Available December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Available December 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)

