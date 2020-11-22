Netflix this week (November 22-28) plans to add 21 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 18 originals.

The new titles will include Hillbilly Elegy, a Netflix original film starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close as an Appalachian mother and daughter who battle drugs and generational divides; part two of The Christmas Chronicles, a Netflix original movie starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Mr. and Mrs. Claus; and Dolly Parton: Christmas On the Square, a Netflix original special starring that vaccine-funding, country legend as she sings her favorite Yuletide melodies;

Hillbilly Elegy, which is based on the J.D. Vance memoir of growing up poor in Kentucky and Ohio, has generated the most interest among the originals for its star power. But the critics are not being kind. Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks movie reviews, gives the movie a lowly score of 27 out of a possible 100.

“With the form of an awards-season hopeful but the soul of a bland melodrama, Hillbilly Elegy strands some very fine actors in the not-so-deep South,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Original)

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Original)

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Original)

El Cuaderno de Tomy (Notes for My Son) (Netflix Original)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Original)

Wonderoos (Netflix Original)

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Original)

Great Pretender Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul (Netflix Original)

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Original)

The Call (Netflix Original)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Original)

Don’t Listen (Netflix Original)

Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Überweihnachten (Over Christmas) (Netflix Original)

Virgin River Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Belva (The Beast) (Netflix Original)

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)

