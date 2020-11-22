Amazon next month (December 2020) is planning to add 91 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including eight originals.

The new titles will include I’m Your Woman, an Amazon original movie starring Rachel Brosnahan as a suburban housewife who’s forced to run for her life when her thieving husband betrays his criminal cohorts; Sound of Metal, an Amazon original movie starring Riz Ahmed as a heavy metal drummer who must balance his lost of hearing (and sanity) against his desire for fame and fortune; The Wilds, an Amazon original dramatic series about a group of teen girls who must learn how to survive after their plane crashes on a deserted island; season five of The Expanse, an Amazon original sci-fi series about an evil conspiracy that threatens to end the world; and Sylvie’s Love, an Amazon original movie starring Tessie Thompson as a 1950s TV producer who falls in love with a saxophonist.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in December 2020 to Amazon Prime Video:

December 1

Movies

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

2012 (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Assassin Of Youth (1938)

Body Of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost Town (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden (2010)

Hot Air (2019)

Into The Blue (2005)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Los Rodriguez el más allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Outlaw’s Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Spanglish (2004)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The King’s Speech (2010)

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

The Natural (1984)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Year One (2009)

Series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

City On A Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Living)

L Word Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Living)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

December 4

Movies

*Sound of Metal – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

December 7

Movies

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

Series

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

Movies

*I’m Your Woman – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Series

*Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

*The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 16

Series

*The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 5

December 17

Movies

La Pachanga (1958)

December 18

Movies

Blackbird (2020)

Specials

*The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt – Amazon Original Special

December 23

Movies

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Someone Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017)

December 25

Movies

*Sylvie’s Love – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Soldiers Of Fortune (2012)

December 27

Movies

The House Sitter (2016)

December 28

Movies

Hope Gap (2020)

December 30

Specials

*Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special

December 31

Movies

Supervized (2019)

