The new Roku Ultra streaming player is now available for $69, which is $30.99 (31 percent) off the regular price.

The deal is part of Roku’s Black Friday sale which also includes significant discounts on the Roku Premiere (now $24) and a new Roku SE. The latter is available for $17, exclusively at Walmart, while other discounted Roku products are available at most electronics retailers including Amazon.

The Roku Black Friday sale will run until November 30 while supplies last.

The Roku Ultra can play high-def and 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) video, and it supports Bluetooth streaming and Dolby Atmos sound, which delivers a three-dimensional sound that can be heard both around and above you. The device also comes with a voice remote with headphone jack.

Like other Roku players, the Ultra offers thousands of channels such as Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO (but not HBO Max; not yet). There are also numerous free channels including some that offer 4K video such as YouTube.

The Roku Ultra is connected to your TV using the included premium HDMI cable, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant so you can control its functions using your voice.

Tomsguide.com gives the Roku Ultra a four star rating (out of 5), saying “it offers faster streaming and improved wireless performance.”

To learn more about this deal, see Amazon’s Roku Ultra page here.

