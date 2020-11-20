The Roku Premiere 4K player is now available for just $24.99, which is $15 or 38 percent off the regular price. You can buy the streaming device here at Amazon or other online or retail locations.

The deal is part of Roku’s Black Friday sale which also includes a new Roku SE streaming player for just $17 exclusively at Walmart. The limited-edition SE has all the channels that a more expensive Roku player has and it comes with a spiffy white finish. The Roku Black Friday sale will run from today until November 30.

The Premiere, which can play 4K or high-def video, also offers thousands of channels such as Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO (but not HBO Max; not yet). There are also numerous free channels including some that offer 4K video such as YouTube.

The Premiere is connected to your TV using the included HDMI cable, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant so you can control its functions using your voice.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon is now selling a Fire TV Lite streaming stick for $17.99. The device can play HD video, but does not include a voice-activated remote.

— Phillip Swann

