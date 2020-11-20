Can watching TV get any cheaper? Amazon today is selling the new Fire TV Lite streaming stick for $17.99, which is $12 off the regular price. That’s even less than what a good TV antenna would cost.

The deal, which is part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, should be good until November 27 as long as supplies last. The Amazon Black Friday discounts also include the Fire TV 4K streaming stick for $29.99 ($20 off), the Fire TV Cube for $79.99 ($40 off), and a Toshiba 32-inch HDTV for $119, among other products. You can see more Amazon discounts here.

The Fire TV Lite stick includes the ‘Lite’ in its name because, unlike the regular Fire TV sticks, it does not allow you to use your voice to change the volume, or turn the TV on and off. However, other than that, it’s the same stick that can stream tens of thousands of apps including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV and HBO Max. (Amazon added HBO Max to its lineup earlier this week.)

The included voice remote does enable you to ask the Alexa voice assistant to find and launch movies and shows as well as play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather and set alarms.

The Lite, which connects to your TV’s HDMI port, supports high-def video up to 1080p

If you buy the Lite stick now, you will also get one year free of the Food Network Kitchen, a streaming app which normally costs $39.99 a year. The service provides videos of your favorite chefs at work as well as episodes of the Food Network.

