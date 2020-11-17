Q. I am fed up with everyone raising prices in the middle of a pandemic! Now Hulu? I am not going to pay the extra money they want just to watch television. How do you cancel them? Is it easy? — Oscar, Vero Beach, Florida.

Oscar, Hulu yesterday said it would raise the price of its live streaming service from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month. The new price will be effective for new and existing subscribers on December 18.

Please note that the price increase does not affect subscribers to Hulu’s two Video on Demand plans which begin at $5.99 a month with ads included. The price hike is just for the live service. So if if you have the cheaper VOD package, there’s no reason to cancel.

However, if you do have the live Hulu, here’s how you can cancel:

To start, the good news is that you can cancel anytime you want. Unlike cable or satellite, there’s no termination penalty.

If you subscribed directly through Hulu, go to your Hulu Account page on a computer or mobile web browser. Then, select Cancel under Your Subscription and follow the on-screen instructions. Once you are done, you’ll get a confirmation e-mail from Hulu, which you might want to keep just in case. Mistakes happen and you’ll have a record of your cancellation.

After your get the confirmation e-mail, the subscription status on your Account page will read, ‘Your subscription is about to cancel.’ You will be able to use Hulu Live until the end of your current billing cycle, but you will not be charged when the cycle ends.

Unfortunately, Hulu does not give partial refunds. So if you cancel halfway through your billing cycle, you will not get half of your monthly payment back.

If you subscribed to Hulu through a third party, such as Disney+, the canceling procedure is somewhat different. Follow this link for more details.

Oscar, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

