Hulu Live’s new price increase seems to have caught subscribers by surprise with thousands taking to social media sites to express their anger and/or say they plan to cancel their service immediately.

The streamer yesterday announced that the monthly price of its live service will rise from $54.99 to $64.99 effective December 18. The fee hike, which will be for both existing and new customers, does not impact Hulu’s two Video on Demand plans which still start at $5.99 a month.

While the increase follows similar rate bumps from rival live streamers YouTube TV and FuboTV, many Hulu Live subscribers seem astonished that their service will soon cost more. Hulu, YouTube TV and Fubo TV have all said the new prices are necessary to offset rising program acquisition costs. But Hulu’s customers are expressing their opposition with a vitriol that seems extreme even by social media standards.

