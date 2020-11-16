The NFL RedZone channel is now available for $19.99 for the remaining seven weeks of the league’s 2020 season, and it does not require a separate subscription to a pay TV service.

The catch: The $19.99 standalone subscription to the RedZone channel is only available on the NFL app’s on Android and iOS smart phones. So you can only watch the channel on a phone if you subscribe separately via the app. (Air Play, which allows Apple device owners to cast video to their TV screens, doesn’t work with the NFL app.)

Still, $19.99 for seven weeks of action is not a bad deal. (The cost was $34.99 at the start of the season.) By comparison, YouTube TV and FuboTV both offer the RedZone channel as part of a sports add-on package that will cost you $76 a month when you factor in the base programming plan as well.

The RedZone channel, which is also available as part of various cable and satellite packages, offers live look-ins at NFL Sunday afternoon games when one team is inside its opponent’s 20-yard-line. If you don’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket, it’s a great and relatively inexpensive way to follow the key moments in all the games.

Finding the RedZone can be a bit tricky on the NFL app because it’s not advertised on the home page. Click on Settings in the app and you will see an option to subscribe to the NFL RedZone channel, and Game Pass, a separate feature that costs $99.

— Phillip Swann

