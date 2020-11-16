Warner Media, which is owned by AT&T, announced today that Amazon will add HBO Max to Fire TV streaming devices, tablets and Smart TVs effective tomorrow.

HBO Max, which costs $14.99 a month, has been unavailable on Roku and Fire TV since its launch on May 27, complicating AT&T’s plans to compete with streaming powerhouses such as Netflix and Disney+. However, with Fire TV on board, the company can now say HBO Max is available on all leading devices except for Roku. (And Apple iPhone and iPad owners who have 4K-enabled Rokus can now ‘cast’ HBO Max to their TV screens.)

The Fire TV addition will likely increase pressure on Roku to add HBO Max as well, particularly with the holiday sales season already underway. Jason Kilar, Warner Media CEO, has maintained that Roku and Fire TV would likely come on board during the holidays.

“As we head into the fourth quarter, when gift giving happens, it becomes a more material situation for a seller of hardware,” Kilar told Bloomberg in August.

Warner Media said that immediately upon launch tomorrow, current subscribers of HBO through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will be able to log in to the HBO Max app with their Amazon credentials at no additional cost. The HBO app will automatically update to become the HBO Max app.

New customers will also be able to subscribe to HBO Max in the app. In addition, existing HBO Max customers, regardless of how they subscribe to HBO Max, will be able to access all of HBO Max programming via supported Fire TV and Fire tablet devices using their existing provider credentials.

“We are very excited that Amazon customers will now be able to enjoy the best-in-class content that lives within HBO Max,” said Tony Goncalves, Warner’s chief of sales and distribution. “Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love. Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

