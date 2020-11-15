Netflix this week plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include season four of The Crown, Netflix’s original series about the life of Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) with Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) stirring the pot in this installment; season four of The Boss Baby: Back In Business, a Netflix original animated kids series based on the hit movie about a wisecracking enfant terrible; and We Are the Champions, a Netflix original documentary about unusual competitions around the world with Rainn Wilson (The Office) as host.

Also notable: V For Vendetta. Hugo Weaving (and a Guy Fawkes mask) stars as a revolutionary terrorist in the future who plans to overthrow a fascist government. The 2006 film, which is beautifully photographed, stirred some controversy as well for seemingly embracing violence as a means of protest. But you be the judge. V For Vendetta also stars Natalie Portman as the revolutionary’s reluctant sidekick.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model Seasons 19-20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Hometown Holiday

Survivor Seasons 20, 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Original)

We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)

Nov. 18

El sabor de las margaritas (Bitter Daisies) Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Original)

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas (Netflix Original)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Original)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Original)

Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

