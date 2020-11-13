Sling TV is getting into the early Black Friday spirit with a ‘Buy one month, get one month free’ offer, otherwise known in the promotional world as a BOGO.

The live streaming service, which is owned by Dish, says the deal is only available to new customers who must provide an e-mail address and credit card number. The free month applies to either the Sling Orange or Blue base $30-a-month plans as well as its Best of Spanish TV packages which start at $10 a month.

After two months, you will be billed for Sling every month at the regular price unless you go to Sling.com to cancel.

Sling TV offers both the Blue and Orange plans for $30 a month each. You can purchase both of them for $45 a month combined.

The Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package only offers around 35 channels so you might think Blue is better. But Orange includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

You can see this article to learn more about the differences between Blue and Orange.

The Sling TV offer started yesterday, and a spokesperson says there’s no end date for the promotion as of now.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

