Q. I noticed on Best Buy that they have a few 70-inch TVs for under $600. One is Samsung and the other is LG. That seems like a good deal, right? I know the name brands and the price seems very good. But I wonder if the price is too good to be true. What do think? — Jenny Lee, Manhattan Beach, California.

Jenny Lee, BestBuy.com now has four different 70-inch 4K TV models for under $600! One Samsung 70-inch set (model UN70TU6980FXZA) is only $529 while a LG 70-incher is just $549.

Those seem like irresistible prices considering that TVs that large often cost twice as much, if not more.

But although they were manufactured by two well-known CE companies, note that not all TVs are made the same. Samsung and LG, and other TV makers, will invest more time and money in certain sets over others, which is why some carry larger price tags. For instance, LG sells a 77-inch OLED TV for roughly $3,500 while Samsung’s Class QLED Series 75-inch set retails for more than $2,000.

So when you are buying a 70-inch TV (or larger) for under $600 — even one from a LG or Samsung — you should expect to get one with fewer bells and whistles, and less attention and resources dedicated to parts and process. That doesn’t mean the set isn’t any good. But it does mean it won’t deliver a picture as good as the one that costs twice as much; it may also mean it won’t last as long as the more expensive set, either.

Still, $529 or $549 is a relatively small risk to get a TV that will immediately become the centerpiece of your living room, or media room. I believe that watching TV is more fun when doing so with a big screen, and a 70-inch TV is definitely a big screen.

Jenny Lee, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

