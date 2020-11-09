Amazon is now selling a 2020 model LG 55-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,296 which is the lowest price ever for a LG OLED TV in that size, year and model.

The LG OLED was previously priced at $1,496, which was a few hundred dollars less than its regular price. A high-def LG 55-inch OLED TV cost $14,999 in 2014 when it was first introduced.

The LG OLED TV carries a hefty price tag because it arguably offers the best picture on the market. The set combines some of the best features of Plasma and LED sets, displaying deep blacks and high contrast levels. The result is that the OLED TV’s eye-popping picture and sleek style is a real dazzler.

However, production issues, and marketing strategies, has kept LG OLED TV prices high despite the introduction of rival OLED sets from Sony and Vizio. The set has replaced Plasma as the industry’s premier television.

Rtings.com, which reviews televisions, gives this model a score of 8.7 out of a possible 10, one of its highest marks.

“The LG BX OLED is an excellent overall TV. With its OLED technology, it can individually turn off pixels, resulting in an infinite contrast ratio and perfect black uniformity, so blacks appear black when viewed in the dark. It’s outstanding for gaming because it has a near-instant response time, VRR support, and really low input lag. Sadly, it doesn’t get very bright, so it’s not ideal to use in extremely bright rooms. Lastly, it has wide viewing angles if you want to watch TV or sports with friends and family,” the site writes.

This LG 55-inch, model OLED55BXPUA, comes with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant inside, allowing you to control the set’s functions with your voice.

