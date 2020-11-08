Netflix this week (November 8-14) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a Netflix original musical film featuring a toymaker (Forest Whitaker) and his granddaughter; The Life Ahead, a Netflix original film starring Sophia Loren (she’s back!) as a Holocaust survivor who cares for a 12-year-old boy after he robs her; The Liberator, a Netflix original animated series chronicling life as a grunt in World War II; and Dash & Lily, a Netflix original comedy series about two young New Yorkers falling in love.

Also notable: American Horror Story 1984, the ninth season in the FX horror anthology series with this installment spoofing the serial killer genre.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, November 9

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tuesday, November 10

Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Original)

The Liberator (Netflix Original)

Nasce uma Rainha (A Queen is Born) (Netflix Original)

What We Wanted (Netflix Original)

Thursday, November 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo (Netflix Original)

Prom Night

Friday, November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Original)

The Life Ahead (Netflix Original)

The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

