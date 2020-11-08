DIRECTV this week plans to offer select coverage of the 2020 Masters Golf Tournament from Augusta, Georgia in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the third straight year.

The Masters, arguably the sport’s most prestigious tournament, will take place from Thursday, November 12, through Sunday, November 15. (The event was postponed from last spring due to the Coronavirus pandemic.)

DIRECTV will offer 4K coverage of the ‘Amen Corner’ holes (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and the 15th and 16 holes each day of the four-day event. The Amen Corner 4K coverage will be on channel 105 while the 4K coverage of the 15th and 16th holes will be on channel 106.

It’s unclear what time play will begin each day on the 4K holes, but DIRECTV’s guide says channel 105 will go live each day at 7:30 a.m. ET while channel 106 will begin broadcasting at 8 a.m. ET.

The satcaster aired The Masters in 4K in 2016 and 2017, but began offering it in 4K HDR in 2018. High Dynamic Range can make the 4K picture seem more realistic and vivid.

On Thursday, November 12, DIRECTV will also offer a 4K broadcast of the NFL Thursday Night Football game between the Titans and Colts, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

To watch a live 4K event on DIRECTV, you must need a 4K-enabled receiver and a Choice or above programming package. The satcaster also offers 4K broadcasts of college football games and Major League Baseball in season, among other sports.

You can learn more about this year’s Masters tournament by clicking here.

— Phillip Swann

