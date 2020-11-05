For the sixth time in less than five weeks, Dish and Cox Media have postponed a deadline for a new carriage agreement between the satcaster and 18 local stations managed by Cox.

The two companies have been operating on a succession of temporary carriage agreements since October 1. On October 30, Dish and Cox Media pushed the deadline for a long-term pact to today. But some of the 18 stations posted a notice today saying the deadline has been moved again to November 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

(The 18 stations are owned by Apollo Global Management, an equity firm, but they are managed by Cox Media.)

This follows previous postponements on October 1, October 8,, October 15, October 20, and October 29.

Dish and Cox Media have not commented on the negotiations so it’s unclear why they are requiring so many temporary extensions. One reason, however, could be that Dish and Cox Media are engaged in a different carriage battle and the two companies could be trying to settle both disputes at the same time.

Three months ago, Dish lost 14 local network affiliates owned by Apollo, and managed by Cox, over fees.

This new dispute covers the 18 stations previously owned by Northwest Broadcasting, which were sold to Apollo last year. Their contracts are expiring now because Dish has been operating on the agreement it previously held with Northwest. The 14 stations it lost three months ago were operating on a contract Dish had negotiated with Cox Media before it was so sold to Apollo.

The 18 stations that Dish could now lose on November 12 (unless there is another temporary agreement) are:

Alexandria, La.

ABC

KLAX

31

Binghamton, N.Y.

MNT

WBPN

8

FOX

WICZ

40

Eureka, Calif.

NBC

KIEM

3

CBS

KVIQ

17

Greenwood-Greenville, Miss.

ABC

WABG

6

FOX

WABGD

10

NBC

WNBD

33

CBS

WXVT

15

Idaho Falls-Pocatello, Idaho

NBC

KPVI

6

Medford-Klamath Falls, Oreg.

FOX

KMVU

26

MNT

KFBI

48

Spokane, Wash.

FOX

KAYU

28

Syracuse, N.Y.

FOX

WSYT

68

MNT

WNYS

43

Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, Wash.

FOX

KCYU

41

Yuma, Ariz. – El Centro, Calif.

CBS

KSWT

13

NBC

KYMA

11

— Phillip Swann

