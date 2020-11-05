Comcast and DIRECTV plan to show four different college football games in 4K this Saturday.

The games are: Arizona State at USC at noon ET; Houston at Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. ET.; Clemson at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET.; and Baylor at Iowa State at 7 p.m. ET.

Comcast X1 video subscribers who have a 4K-enabled set-top (XG1v4 or Xi6 model) can say ‘4K’ into the Xfinity voice remote to display the listing before each game on Saturday. (Xfinity Flex customers must have a Xi6 model device from the cable operator.)

DIRECTV will air the games on channels 105-107; you must have a Choice or above subscription, and a 4K-enabled DIRECTV receiver, to watch the games in the format. Consult your on-screen guide for more information on specific channels for each game.

The Arizona-USC and Baylor-Iowa State games will be produced by Fox; Clemson-Notre Dame will be produced by NBC and Houston-Cincinnati will be produced by ESPN.

The Fox-produced games are also expected to be available in 4K on the Fox Sports app, with the proper credentials (user name and password from your pay TV service.). You can also watch all four games in high-def on their respective networks.

FuboTV, the live streaming service, is expected to show the two Fox games in 4K. With FuboTV, you will need a 4K-enabled streaming device that has the FuboTV app, or a TV that’s 4K-enabled and carries the FuboTV app. However, the live streaming service, which costs $65 a month, does not carry all Fox affiliates. If FuboTV does not carry the Fox affiliate in your market, you will not be able to see the 4K or HD broadcast of the games on FuboTV. Here is a list of the Fox affiliates that are available on Fubo.

It’s also possible that Dish and Verizon will show one or more of the games in 4K. The Optimum cable TV service will show three of the four games in 4K with the Clemson-Notre Dame as the exception.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

