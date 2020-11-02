HBO Max, which is heavily promoting its original TV series to lure new subscribers, is also rapidly becoming a movie fan’s dream with a large selection of classic films and hidden gems from every era and genre. The new streaming service this week is adding 170 new movies.

Owned by AT&T, which also owns Turner (TNT, Turner Classic Movies) and Warner Media (Warner Media Studios), HBO Max is able to draw from a vast catalog of past and recent flicks.

This week’s new films include Femme Fatale, Brian De Palma’s underrated 2002 sexy thriller starring Rebecca Romijn as a jewel thief at the Cannes Film Festival (the first 10 minutes are brilliant cinema; vintage De Palma!); A Face In the Crowd, Elia Kazan’s 1957 satirical drama starring Andy Griffith (!) as a guitar-playing drifter who becomes an American icon through manipulation; Swingers, director Doug Liman’s second film starring Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau (who wrote it) as hipsters in LA’s 1990s who only want to score with the ‘beautiful babies”; The Right Stuff, the 1983 masterpiece based on Tom Wolfe’s best-selling non-fiction book about the Mercury astronauts; and The Dark Knight, arguably Christopher Nolan’s best film starring Christian Bale as Batman and the late Heath Ledger as The Joker.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming this week to HBO Max:

Sunday, November 1

10,000 BC (11/1)

13 Going On 30 (11/1)

2 Fast 2 Furious (11/1)

A Christmas Carol (11/1)

A Face In The Crowd (11/1)

A Flintstone Christmas (11/1)

A Flintstone Family Christmas (11/1)

A Perfect World (11/1)

A Tale Of Two Cities, 1935 (11/1)

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (11/1)

Above The Rim (11/1)

All Is Bright (11/1)

America, America (11/1)

Anchors Aweigh (11/1)

Another Cinderella Story (11/1)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (11/1)

Autumn In New York (11/1)

Baby Doll (11/1)

Battleship (11/1)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (11/1)

Billy Madison (11/1)

Blast From The Past (11/1)

Blood Work (11/1)

Broadway Danny Rose (11/1)

Chronicle (11/1)

City Island (11/1)

City Slickers (11/1)

Clash Of The Titans (11/1)

Critical Care (11/1)

Cruel Intentions (11/1)

David Copperfield (11/1)

Dead Man Walking (11/1)

Desperately Seeking Susan (11/1)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (11/1)

Dolphin Tale (11/1)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (11/1)

East Of Eden (11/1)

Eight Legged Freaks (11/1)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas (11/1)

Femme Fatale (11/1)

Free Willy (11/1)

Friday The 13th (11/1)

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra (11/1)

Genius (11/1)

Get Santa (11/1)

Girl In Progress (11/1)

Grumpier Old Men (11/1)

Grumpy Old Men (11/1)

Guys And Dolls (11/1)

Hacksaw Ridge (11/1)

Happy Gilmore (11/1)

Heidi (11/1)

High Fidelity (11/1)

High Society (11/1)

Hollidaysburg (11/1)

House On Haunted Hill (11/1)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (11/1)

J. Edgar (11/1)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday (11/1)

Jason X (11/1)

King Kong (11/1)

License To Wed (11/1)

Life Stinks (11/1)

Little Man Tate (11/1)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (11/1)

Lowriders (11/1)

Made (11/1)

Magic Mike (11/1)

Magnum Force (11/1)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (11/1)

Menace II Society (11/1)

Miss Julie (11/1)

Money Talks (11/1)

Mr. Nanny (11/1)

Music And Lyrics (11/1)

Must Love Dogs (11/1)

Mystic River (11/1)

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1 (11/1)

Needful Things (11/1)

New York Minute (11/1)

Nights In Rodanthe (11/1)

Nothing Like The Holidays (11/1)

Now And Then (11/1)

Ocean’s 11 (11/1)

Old School (11/1)

On The Town (11/1)

Pleasantville (11/1)

Popstar (11/1)

Practical Magic (11/1)

Prophecy 4: The Uprising (11/1)

Prophecy 5: The Forsaken (11/1)

Radio Days (11/1)

Red Tails (11/1)

Rock Star (11/1)

Rosewood (11/1)

Rumor Has It (11/1)

Salvador (11/1)

Scoop (11/1)

Sinbad Of The Seven Seas (11/1)

Some Came Running (11/1)

Space Cowboys (11/1)

Splendor In The Grass (11/1)

Sudden Impact (11/1)

Summer Catch (11/1)

Swingers (11/1)

Swordfish (11/1)

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines (11/1)

Terminator Salvation (11/1)

Terms Of Endearment (11/1)

The Arrangement (11/1)

The Bridge Of San Luis Rey (11/1)

The Bucket List (11/1)

The Children (11/1)

The Dancer Upstairs (11/1)

The Dark Knight (11/1)

The Devil’s Advocate (11/1)

The Eagle (11/1)

The Enforcer (11/1)

The Fast And The Furious (11/1)

The Five-Year Engagement (11/1)

The Gauntlet (11/1)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (11/1)

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies (11/1)

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug (11/1)

The Iron Giant (11/1)

The Last King Of Scotland (11/1)

The Lego Batman Movie (11/1)

The Lego Movie (11/1)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (11/1)

The Losers (11/1)

The Madness Of King George (11/1)

The Man With The Golden Arm (11/1)

The Mask (11/1)

The Neverending Story (11/1)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (11/1)

The Pledge (11/1)

The Prophecy (11/1)

The Prophecy 2 (11/1)

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (11/1)

The Right Stuff (11/1)

The Sea Of Grass (11/1)

The Secret Garden (11/1)

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants (11/1)

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2 (11/1)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (11/1)

The Town That Santa Forgot (11/1)

The Witches Of Eastwick (11/1)

The Wood (11/1)

Thief (11/1)

Thirteen Ghosts (11/1)

Tightrope (11/1)

Torque (11/1)

Tower Heist (11/1)

Troll (11/1)

Troll 2 (11/1)

True Crime (11/1)

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures (11/1)

Twilight Zone: The Movie (11/1)

Una Semana (11/1)

Unaccompanied Minors (11/1)

Untamed Heart (11/1)

Veronica Mars (11/1)

We Bought A Zoo (11/1)

Wild Wild West (11/1)

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton! (11/1)

Wyatt Earp (11/1)

Yogi’s First Christmas (11/1)

Zoo Animals (11/1)

Monday, November 2

Quadrophenia (11/2)

Phillip Swann

