T-Mobile’s TVision debuted today with two monthly plans under $50 designed to appeal to cord-cutters. Well, some cord-cutters.

The streaming service, which also offers monthly plans for $50 and $60, is now only available to T-Mobile postpaid customers with up to 12 wireless voice lines. T-Mobile is expected to expand eligibility to non-customers in the coming months.

“We expect high demand so we’re rolling this out in waves to ensure everyone gets the best possible experience,” T-Mobile says. “We’ll launch nationwide for legacy Sprint customers later in November.”

TVision’s $10-a-month package, called Vibe, features 34 basic cable (but non-sports) channels such as AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, BET, CMT, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., OWN, VH1, IFC and the Food Network, among others.

The $40 plan also has 34 channels, but they include higher-rated networks such as ESPN, FS1, local networks (but no CBS), the major cable news networks, TBS and TNT, and the Disney channel, among others.

For $50 a month, you get a 58-channel lineup that also includes regional sports networks, and some niche sports channels such as ACC Network, NFL Network, Big Ten Network and the Golf Channel. And for $60 a month, TVision offers a 68-channel lineup which is basically the $50 plan with 10 niche channels thrown in.

You can also add premium channels: Showtime for $10.99 a month, Starz for $8.99 a month and Epix for $5.99 a month. (Nope, not HBO, which is owned by T-Mobile rival AT&T.)

Is TVision worth your money? Assuming you’re a T-Mobile customer, that is?

The $10 plan is generating the most media coverage, but the lineup is more notable for what it doesn’t have than what it does. There’s no sports, no cable news, no TBS or TNT, But if you’re just interested in watching a smattering of shows, $10 a month is a good deal.

The $40-$60 plans are less than what some live streaming services are charging (For instance, YouTube TV’s monthly cost is $64.99), but T-Mobile says non-customers will likely have to pay more when it’s available. So if you’re not a T-Mobile customer, there’s not much to get excited about here.

And TVision is not only unavailable to non T-Mobile customers now, but it’s also not on Roku. Supported devices include iOS, Android and Android TV, Amazon’s Fire TV and Apple TV.

Conclusion: Despite the company line that TVision will revolutionize the industry, it will likely struggle for customers outside its base audience.

— Phillip Swann

