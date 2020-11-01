Netflix this week (November 1-7) plans to add 44 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include Carmel: Who Killed Marie Marta; a Netflix original documentary about a Argentinian woman who was mysteriously killed in her bathtub; Paranormal, a Netflix original drama about an Egyptian scientist in the 1960s who’s surrounded by mysterious forces; A Clockwork Orange, director Stanley Kubrick’s controversial 1971 movie starring Malcolm McDowell as a Beethoven-loving, ultra-violent teen named Alex; Platoon, Oliver Stone’s 1986 Vietnam drama starring Charlie Sheen as a grunt in the brush who’s torn between two sergeants (Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe) who have violently different views of how to conduct the war; and Boyz n the Hood, John Singleton’s 1991 film starring Cuba Gooding Jr as a teen who’s sent to live his father (Laurence Fishburne) in gang-dominated South Central LA.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, November 1

M’entends-tu? (Can You Hear Me?) Season 2 (Netflix Original)

60 Days In Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-I

Dawson’s Creek Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Monday, November 2

Prospect

Tuesday, November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Original)

Mother (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas with a Prince

Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)

Thursday, November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Original)

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Original)

Paranormal (Netflix Original)

Friday, November 6

Citation (Netflix Original)

Country Ever After (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita (The Endless Trench) (Netflix Original)

The Late Bloomer



