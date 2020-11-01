Hulu this week (November 1-7) plans to add 103 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including some classic films.

The new titles will include The Blair Witch Project, the 1999 low-budget horror hit about a group of filmmaking wannabes who get hopelessly lost in the woods; Broadcast News, the classic 1987 send-up of the sometimes superficial world of network news starring Holly Hunter, William Hurt and Albert Brooks; a trio of Bourne espionage films (The Bourne Identity (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) starring Matt Damon; and a slew of James Bond films, including From Russia With Love and Thunderball, which star Sean Connery, who died yesterday at the age of 90.

Also notable this week: The complete season three of Killing Eve, the cat-and-mouse serial murder drama from BBC America.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu:

Sunday, November 1

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5 (Food Network)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (Food Network)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)

Rick & Morty, complete season 4 (Adult Swim)

Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Cooking Channel)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children Of The Corn (2009)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Tuesday, November 3

The Good Doctor, season 4 premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, complete season 12 (Bravo)

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Wednesday, November 4

Blue Story (2020)

Thursday, November 5

Braking for Whales (2020)

Friday, November 6

Killing Eve, complete season 3 (BBC America)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, complete season 10 (Bravo)

