Amazon this week plans to add 71 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including an original sports drama and several classic films.

The new titles will include season one of El Presidente, an Amazon original dramatic series (made in Chile; dubbed in English) on the FIFA soccer scandals of 2015; the first three Underworld films starring Kate Beckinsale as a sexy, leather-clad vampire who wreaks vengeance on a much less-attractive clan of werewolves called Lycans; The Expendables ‘trilogy’ in which Sylvester Stallone and a band of testosterone-fueled action stars (Jason Statham, Terry Crews, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among others) kill everything in sight. (But all for a good cause, of course.); and Wall Street, an Oliver Stone-directed film starring Charlie Sheen as a morally-conflicted stock broker in the go-go 1980s. (But the real star of the film is Michael Douglas whose Gordon Gekko remains one of cinema’s most iconic roles.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

Sunday, November 1

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008)

Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Tuesday, November 3

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Wednesday, November 4

Blue Story (2020)

Friday, November 6

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

*El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Wayne – Amazon Presents: Season 1

Saturday, November 7

Retaliation (2017)

