Disney+ next month (November 2020) plans to add 33 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including the season finale of a new original series.

The new titles will include four new episodes of Star Wars: Mandalorian, the Disney original Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau (Swingers, Iron Man). The second season is following The Mandalorian and the Child as they continue their journey through a dangerous galaxy after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Also notable in November: A Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, an animated celebration of the Skywalker saga; and three more episodes (including the season finale) of The Right Stuff, a dramatic series based on Tom Wolfe’s non-fiction book about the Mercury astronauts. (The book was first adapted in 1983 as a theatrical movie starring Ed Harris, Scott Glenn and Dennis Quaid.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2020 to Disney+:

November 6

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 7)

Star Wars: Mandalorian, (Season 2, Episode 2)

Weird But True (Episode 313)

The Right Stuff (Episode 6)

One Day At Disney Short (Episode 149)

Disney Goldie & Bear (Seasons 1 and 2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 1)

Mr. Magoo

The Christmas Carol

November 13

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 3)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 8)

The Right Stuff (Episode 7)

One Day At Disney Short (Episode 150)

Inside Pixar

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Episodes 1 and 2)

November 20

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 4)

The Right Stuff (Episode 8/Finale)

One Day At Disney Short (Episode 151/Finale)

Marvel 616

The Real Right Stuff

Planes: Fire & Rescue

November 27

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 5)

Black Beauty

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Episodes 3 and 4)

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Season 3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (Season 1)

Alaska: Port Protection

— Phillip Swann

