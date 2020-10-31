Disney+ next month (November 2020) plans to add 33 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including the season finale of a new original series.
The new titles will include four new episodes of Star Wars: Mandalorian, the Disney original Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau (Swingers, Iron Man). The second season is following The Mandalorian and the Child as they continue their journey through a dangerous galaxy after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.
Also notable in November: A Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, an animated celebration of the Skywalker saga; and three more episodes (including the season finale) of The Right Stuff, a dramatic series based on Tom Wolfe’s non-fiction book about the Mercury astronauts. (The book was first adapted in 1983 as a theatrical movie starring Ed Harris, Scott Glenn and Dennis Quaid.)
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2020 to Disney+:
November 6
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 7)
Star Wars: Mandalorian, (Season 2, Episode 2)
Weird But True (Episode 313)
The Right Stuff (Episode 6)
One Day At Disney Short (Episode 149)
Disney Goldie & Bear (Seasons 1 and 2)
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 1)
Mr. Magoo
The Christmas Carol
November 13
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 3)
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 8)
The Right Stuff (Episode 7)
One Day At Disney Short (Episode 150)
Inside Pixar
Petra: City of Riches
Ultimate Viking Sword
November 17
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
November 18
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Episodes 1 and 2)
November 20
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 4)
The Right Stuff (Episode 8/Finale)
One Day At Disney Short (Episode 151/Finale)
Marvel 616
The Real Right Stuff
Planes: Fire & Rescue
November 27
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 5)
Black Beauty
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Episodes 3 and 4)
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Season 3)
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Party Animals (Season 1)
Alaska: Port Protection
