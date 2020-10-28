Sometimes it pays to wait before buying a new TV. Sony’s 2020 model 65-inch LED 4K TV, model X750H, was $1,000 when it was introduced a few months ago. A few weeks ago, it dropped to $697 at Amazon.com. And today, it’s available for just $599.

(Links here are Amazon affiliate links; this site receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon links.)

TV makers often slash prices on select models during the holidays, but there’s evidence that some manufacturers are jumping the gun on certain high-profile sets. LG, for instance, is selling a 2020 model 55-inch OLED 4K TV at Amazon for just $1,396, which is $300-600 less than its regular price. (It’s $3 more at Best Buy.)

The Sony 65-inch TV, which is going for $629 at Best Buy, and $698 at Walmart, offers the following features:

* 4K Processor which enables realistic upscaling from high-def to 4K resolution;

* Sony’s Triluminos Display which adds color depth;

* Three HDMI inputs (two side, one rear);

* Smart Android TV with Google assistant. Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices as well as search for movies and manage tasks;

* MotionFlow XR240, which reduces blur in fast scenes.

Amazon’s customer ratings give the Sony set a score of 4.5 stars out of a possible five, based on 740 reviews.

“Picture: What everyone wants to know! It’s great!” writes one verified buyer. “For the model/price point, I don’t think you can beat the picture. Compared to the similar brands like Samsung, this is definitely a lot sharper NO competition but I expect nothing less from Sony. The blacks are darker and the whites brighter. The presets for different picture modes are incredible and you can switch easily depending on what you watch. I find myself sticking to “Standard” mode the most. There is little to no glare on the screen, and I have the TV placed right next to a wall of windows with the blinds open 90% of the time. I think the “Standard” TV mode helps in this regard as well. The game mode is awesome I already see a huge difference in latency compared to my older TV. COD has never played so well. The TV is incredibly bright I was really surprised but it also looked clear and crisp. The HDR on Netflix was amazing everything looked incredibly lifelike it out shines all higher end TV’s I’ve purchased in the past I guess technology just gets better and better.”

Rtings.com, which reviews televisions, says the Sony X750H “is a decent TV for most uses. It has a high contrast ratio and outstanding black uniformity, making it a great choice for watching movies and gaming in the dark. Although it gets reasonably bright for watching daytime TV, it isn’t bright enough to deliver a good HDR experience.”

The site lists the TV’s pros as high contrast ratio and decent response time; the cons as narrow viewing angles and sub-par gray uniformity.

To learn more about the Sony 65-inch X750H at Amazon, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

