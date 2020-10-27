FuboTV, the live streaming service, announced today that it will add AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, the TV home of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins regional broadcasts.

The streamer did not reveal the launch date for the channel, but did say it would be added before the start of the next NHL season, which is expected to start January 1.

The addition will give Pittsburgh sports fans looking to ditch their cable or satellite subscription another option to watch their home teams. AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now are now the only streaming services that carry it.

FuboTV said AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh will be included in its ‘Standard’ base package which starts at $64.99 a month. (The Pirates and Penguins games are not available outside the Pittsburgh market, which includes Pennsylvania and West Virginia and parts of New York, Ohio and Maryland; you can see a coverage map here: https://pittsburgh-attsn.att.com/about-us/territory-map.) The base plan has more than 100 channels.

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh features coverage of more than 225 live regular season games of the Pirates and Penguins. In addition to the two pro teams, the channel provides other sports and related news and information programs.

“We are thrilled to announce this deal with fuboTV and give fans even more options to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins in their home market,” said Nina Kinch, AT&T Sports Networks’ vice president of affiliate relations. “Both teams have enormous fan bases and we have had a lot of demand to bring these teams to OTT providers. We are very excited that customers will now have that option with fuboTV.”

“As a sports-first live TV streaming platform, our goal is to offer consumers regional sports networks with leading local market position and full team coverage, at pricing customers can afford,” added Ben Grad, who heads FuboTV’s content strategy and acquisition.

— Phillip Swann

