Netflix this week (October 25-October 31) plans to add 13 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including two original horror films..

The new titles will include The Day In the Lord, a Netflix original horror film about a retired priest who’s asked the perform an exorcism; His House, a Netflix original horror film about a young asylum-seeking couple from Sudan whose hideaway house in Great Britain is haunted; Holidate, a Netflix original romantic/comedy starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as singles who promise to fake-date on holidays; season three of Suburra, a Netflix original, but Italian-made crime drama set in Rome; and season four of Somebody Feed Phil, a Netflix original travel show featuring Phil Rosenthal who helped create Everybody Loves Raymond.

His House (pictured above), which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, has generated a score of 100 out of a possible 100 at Rottentomatoes.com. The movie is the first directed by Remi Weekes.

“One of the best British horror debuts in years, populated by well-drawn characters and a particularly nasty spirit. If you get a chance to move into His House, take it,” writes Chris Hewitt of Empire Magazine.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Tuesday, October 27

Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Vilas: Seras lo que debas ser o no seras nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wednesday, October 28

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Friday, October 30

Bronx (also known as Rogue City) — NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM

His House — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saturday, October 31

The 12th Man

— Phillip Swann

