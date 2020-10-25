HBO Max next month (November 2020) plans to add 216 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including several season finales as well as a few HBO Max original premieres.
The new titles will include The Flight Attendant, an original HBO Max miniseries starring Kaley Cuoco as a stewardess who awakes in a strange hotel room in Bangkok with a dead body next to her; the season finale of The Undoing, a HBO original dramatic series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as successful New Yorkers whose perfect life suddenly unspools after a mysterious death and an unexpected revealing of secrets; the season two premiere of His Dark Materials, the HBO original sci-fi series about a woman’s search for a kidnapped friend; and The Mystery of DB Cooper, a HBO/BBC jointly-produced documentary about the never-ending investigation of who was behind that stunning skyjacking in 1971.
Also See: HBO Max to Debut 191 Movies In November 2020
Also notable in November: The season finale of We Are Who We Are, a HBO original series about two American teens who discover each other and much more on an Italian army base; the season finale of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the HBO original comedy show featuring the aforementioned comedian; and Murder On Middle Beach, a HBO original docudrama featuring a filmmaker’s search for his mother’s murderer.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month to HBO Max:
November 1
10,000 BC, 2008
13 Going On 30, 2004
2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003
Above The Rim, 1994
All Is Bright, 2013
America, America, 1964
Anchors Aweigh, 1945
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
The Arrangement, 1969
Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002
Autumn In New York, 2000
Baby Doll, 1956
Battleship, 2012
Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012
Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
Blast From The Past, 1999
Blood Work, 2002
The Bridge Of San Luis Rey, 2005
Broadway Danny Rose, 1984
The Bucket List, 2007
The Children, 2009
A Christmas Carol, 1938
Chronicle, 2012 (Director’s Cut)
City Island, 2010
City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Critical Care, 1997
Cruel Intentions, 1999
The Dancer Upstairs, 2003
The Dark Knight, 2008
David Copperfield, 1935
Dead Man Walking, 1995
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985
The Devil’s Advocate, 1997
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, 2003
Dolphin Tale, 2011
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
The Eagle, 2011
East Of Eden, 1955
Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas, 2018
The Enforcer, 1976
A Face In The Crowd, 1957
The Fast And The Furious, 2001
Femme Fatale, 2002
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Extended Version)
A Flintstone Christmas, 1977
A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993
Free Willy, 1993
Friday The 13th, 2009
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
The Gauntlet, 1977
Genius, 2016
Get Santa, 2014
Girl In Progress, 2012
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
Guys And Dolls, 1955
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Heidi, 2006
High Fidelity, 2000
High Society, 1956
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013
Hollidaysburg, 2014
House On Haunted Hill, 1999
Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
The Iron Giant, 1999
J. Edgar, 2011
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993
Jason X, 2002
King Kong, 1976
The Last King Of Scotland, 2006
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
The Lego Movie, 2014
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
License To Wed, 2007
Life Stinks, 1991
Linda And The Mockingbirds, 2020
Little Man Tate, 1991
Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003
The Losers, 2010
Lowriders, 2017
Made, 2001
The Madness Of King George, 1994
Magic Mike, 2012
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special, 2017
Magnum Force, 1973
Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
The Mask, 199
Menace II Society, 1993
Miss Julie, 2014
Money Talks, 1997
Mr. Nanny, 1993
Music And Lyrics, 2007
Must Love Dogs, 2005
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1, 1993
Needful Things, 1993
The Neverending Story, 1984
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
New York Minute, 2004
Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
Nothing Like The Holidays, 2008
Now And Then, 1995
Ocean’s 11, 1960
Old School, 2003
On The Town, 1949
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere
A Perfect World, 1993
Pleasantville, 1998
The Pledge, 2001
Popstar, 2005
Practical Magic, 1998
The Prophecy, 1995
The Prophecy 2, 1998
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, 2000
Prophecy 4: The Uprising, 2005
Prophecy 5: The Forsaken, 2005
Radio Days, 1988
Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
Rick And Morty, Season 4 Premiere
The Right Stuff, 1983
Rock Star, 2001
Rosewood, 1997
Rumor Has It, 2005
Salvador, 1986
Scoop, 2006
The Sea Of Grass, 1947
The Secret Garden, 1993
Sesame Street, 1969
Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere
Sinbad Of The Seven Seas, 1989
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982
Some Came Running, 1958
Space Cowboys, 2000
Splendor In The Grass, 1961
Sudden Impact, 1983
Summer Catch, 2001
Swingers, 1996
Swordfish, 2001
A Tale Of Two Cities, 1935
Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, 2003
Terminator Salvation, 2009
Terms Of Endearment, 1983
Thief, 1981
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Tightrope, 1984
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987
Titans, Seasons 1 & 2
Torque, 2004
Tower Heist, 2011
The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993
Troll, 1986
Troll 2, 1990
True Crime, 1999
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983
Una Semana
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
Untamed Heart, 1993
Veronica Mars, 2014
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 2011 (Extended Version)
We Bought A Zoo, 2011
When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special, 2018
Wild Wild West, 1999
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004
Witches Of Eastwick, 1987
The Wood, 1999
Wyatt Earp, 1994
Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982
Yogi’s First Christmas, 1980
Young Justice, Seasons 1-3
Zoo Animals
November 2
Quadrophenia, 1979
We Are Who We Are, Season Finale
A Woman Under The Influence, 1974
November 4
Looney Tunes, 1930 – 1969
November 6
Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin)
November 7
The Dead Don’t Die
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions
November 9
Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Industry, Series Premiere
November 11
Patria, Season Finale
November 12
My Sesame Street Friends, 2020
November 13
De Lo Mio
Entre Nos: LA Meets NY
November 14
Dolittle, 2020
November 15
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere
November 16
His Dark Materials, Season 2 Premiere
Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020
November 17
Porno Para Principiantes (aka Porno For Newbies)
November 21
Between The World And Me, Special Event Premiere
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season Finale
Underwater, 2020
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Smurfs, Season 4, 1981
November 26
Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere
Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere
The Flight Attendant, Series Premiere (Max Original)
Superintelligence, Film Premiere (Max Original)
November 27
Chateau Vato
How To With John Wilson, Season Finale
November 28
The Call Of The Wild, 2019
November 29
The Undoing, Season Finale
Also coming in November with dates to be announced later:
12 Dates Of Christmas, Series Premiere (Max Original)
Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show, Special Premiere (Max Original)
Crazy, Not Insane, Documentary Premiere
Full Bloom, Series Premiere (Max Original)
I Hate Suzie, Series Premiere (Max Original)
The Mystery Of DB Cooper, Documentary Premiere
Sesame Street, Season 51, 2020
Valley Of Tears, Series Premiere (Max Original)
Veneno, Series Premiere (Max Original)
