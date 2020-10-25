HBO Max next month (November 2020) plans to add 216 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including several season finales as well as a few HBO Max original premieres.

The new titles will include The Flight Attendant, an original HBO Max miniseries starring Kaley Cuoco as a stewardess who awakes in a strange hotel room in Bangkok with a dead body next to her; the season finale of The Undoing, a HBO original dramatic series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as successful New Yorkers whose perfect life suddenly unspools after a mysterious death and an unexpected revealing of secrets; the season two premiere of His Dark Materials, the HBO original sci-fi series about a woman’s search for a kidnapped friend; and The Mystery of DB Cooper, a HBO/BBC jointly-produced documentary about the never-ending investigation of who was behind that stunning skyjacking in 1971.

Also See: HBO Max to Debut 191 Movies In November 2020

Also notable in November: The season finale of We Are Who We Are, a HBO original series about two American teens who discover each other and much more on an Italian army base; the season finale of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the HBO original comedy show featuring the aforementioned comedian; and Murder On Middle Beach, a HBO original docudrama featuring a filmmaker’s search for his mother’s murderer.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month to HBO Max:

November 1

10,000 BC, 2008

13 Going On 30, 2004

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003

Above The Rim, 1994

All Is Bright, 2013

America, America, 1964

Anchors Aweigh, 1945

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

The Arrangement, 1969

Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002

Autumn In New York, 2000

Baby Doll, 1956

Battleship, 2012

Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012

Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)

Blast From The Past, 1999

Blood Work, 2002

The Bridge Of San Luis Rey, 2005

Broadway Danny Rose, 1984

The Bucket List, 2007

The Children, 2009

A Christmas Carol, 1938

Chronicle, 2012 (Director’s Cut)

City Island, 2010

City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)

Clash Of The Titans, 2010

Critical Care, 1997

Cruel Intentions, 1999

The Dancer Upstairs, 2003

The Dark Knight, 2008

David Copperfield, 1935

Dead Man Walking, 1995

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985

The Devil’s Advocate, 1997

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, 2003

Dolphin Tale, 2011

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

The Eagle, 2011

East Of Eden, 1955

Eight Legged Freaks, 2002

Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas, 2018

The Enforcer, 1976

A Face In The Crowd, 1957

The Fast And The Furious, 2001

Femme Fatale, 2002

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Extended Version)

A Flintstone Christmas, 1977

A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993

Free Willy, 1993

Friday The 13th, 2009

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009

The Gauntlet, 1977

Genius, 2016

Get Santa, 2014

Girl In Progress, 2012

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Guys And Dolls, 1955

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Heidi, 2006

High Fidelity, 2000

High Society, 1956

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013

Hollidaysburg, 2014

House On Haunted Hill, 1999

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

The Iron Giant, 1999

J. Edgar, 2011

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993

Jason X, 2002

King Kong, 1976

The Last King Of Scotland, 2006

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

The Lego Movie, 2014

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014

License To Wed, 2007

Life Stinks, 1991

Linda And The Mockingbirds, 2020

Little Man Tate, 1991

Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003

The Losers, 2010

Lowriders, 2017

Made, 2001

The Madness Of King George, 1994

Magic Mike, 2012

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special, 2017

Magnum Force, 1973

Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003

The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955

The Mask, 199

Menace II Society, 1993

Miss Julie, 2014

Money Talks, 1997

Mr. Nanny, 1993

Music And Lyrics, 2007

Must Love Dogs, 2005

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1, 1993

Needful Things, 1993

The Neverending Story, 1984

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991

New York Minute, 2004

Nights In Rodanthe, 2008

Nothing Like The Holidays, 2008

Now And Then, 1995

Ocean’s 11, 1960

Old School, 2003

On The Town, 1949

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere

A Perfect World, 1993

Pleasantville, 1998

The Pledge, 2001

Popstar, 2005

Practical Magic, 1998

The Prophecy, 1995

The Prophecy 2, 1998

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, 2000

Prophecy 4: The Uprising, 2005

Prophecy 5: The Forsaken, 2005

Radio Days, 1988

Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)

Rick And Morty, Season 4 Premiere

The Right Stuff, 1983

Rock Star, 2001

Rosewood, 1997

Rumor Has It, 2005

Salvador, 1986

Scoop, 2006

The Sea Of Grass, 1947

The Secret Garden, 1993

Sesame Street, 1969

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere

Sinbad Of The Seven Seas, 1989

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982

Some Came Running, 1958

Space Cowboys, 2000

Splendor In The Grass, 1961

Sudden Impact, 1983

Summer Catch, 2001

Swingers, 1996

Swordfish, 2001

A Tale Of Two Cities, 1935

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, 2003

Terminator Salvation, 2009

Terms Of Endearment, 1983

Thief, 1981

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Tightrope, 1984

The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009

Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987

Titans, Seasons 1 & 2

Torque, 2004

Tower Heist, 2011

The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993

Troll, 1986

Troll 2, 1990

True Crime, 1999

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000

Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983

Una Semana

Unaccompanied Minors, 2006

Untamed Heart, 1993

Veronica Mars, 2014

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 2011 (Extended Version)

We Bought A Zoo, 2011

When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special, 2018

Wild Wild West, 1999

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004

Witches Of Eastwick, 1987

The Wood, 1999

Wyatt Earp, 1994

Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982

Yogi’s First Christmas, 1980

Young Justice, Seasons 1-3

Zoo Animals

November 2

Quadrophenia, 1979

We Are Who We Are, Season Finale

A Woman Under The Influence, 1974

November 4

Looney Tunes, 1930 – 1969

November 6

Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin)

November 7

The Dead Don’t Die

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions

November 9

Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Industry, Series Premiere

November 11

Patria, Season Finale

November 12

My Sesame Street Friends, 2020

November 13

De Lo Mio

Entre Nos: LA Meets NY

November 14

Dolittle, 2020

November 15

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale

Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere

November 16

His Dark Materials, Season 2 Premiere

Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020

November 17

Porno Para Principiantes (aka Porno For Newbies)

November 21

Between The World And Me, Special Event Premiere

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season Finale

Underwater, 2020

November 24

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Smurfs, Season 4, 1981

November 26

Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere

Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, Series Premiere (Max Original)

Superintelligence, Film Premiere (Max Original)

November 27

Chateau Vato

How To With John Wilson, Season Finale

November 28

The Call Of The Wild, 2019

November 29

The Undoing, Season Finale

Also coming in November with dates to be announced later:

12 Dates Of Christmas, Series Premiere (Max Original)

Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show, Special Premiere (Max Original)

Crazy, Not Insane, Documentary Premiere

Full Bloom, Series Premiere (Max Original)

I Hate Suzie, Series Premiere (Max Original)

The Mystery Of DB Cooper, Documentary Premiere

Sesame Street, Season 51, 2020

Valley Of Tears, Series Premiere (Max Original)

Veneno, Series Premiere (Max Original)

