DIRECTV, Comcast and Altice’s Optimum tomorrow will air a doubleheader of college football games in 4K as well as game four of the 2020 World Series.

The two college games will be Nebraska vs. Ohio State at noon ET, produced by Fox, and Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. ET, produced by ABC. The World Series game four between the Dodgers and Rays will begin at 8 p.m. ET, produced by Fox.

To watch a live 4K event on Comcast, you must have a 4K TV and a 4K-enabled Xfinity X1 set-top (.XG1v4 or Xi6 model) or an Xfinity Flex (Xi6) set-top. If you do, say ‘4K’ into the Xfinity voice remote and the live event listing will appear on screen the day it’s scheduled to begin.

DIRECTV will offer the Nebraska-Ohio State in 4k on channel 106 while the Notre Dame-Pittsburgh game will be available in the format on channel 107. The satcaster will air the World Series game in 4K on channel 105. (DIRECTV subscribers will need a Choice plan or above and a 4K-enabled receiver.)

Altice’s Optimum, which is available in parts of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, will show the college football action, and the World Series game, in 4K on its channel 200.

FuboTV, the live streaming service, will stream the Nebraska-Ohio State game in 4K as well as game four of the Dodgers-Rays series. The 4K feeds will be available to subscribers who have Fox or ABC in their plans.

Dish and Verizon tomorrow are also expected to show the World Series in 4K, and could air one or both of the college football games in the format. Check your on-screen guides for more information.

— Phillip Swann

