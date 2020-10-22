Netflix next month (November 2020) plans to add 104 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 51 originals.

The new titles will include season four of The Crown, Netflix’s original series about the life of Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) with Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) stirring the pot in this installment; Hillbilly Elegy, a Netflix original film starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close as an Appalachian mother and daughter who battle drugs and generational divides; Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a Netflix original musical film featuring a toymaker (Forest Whitaker) and his granddaughter; The Life Ahead, a Netflix original film starring Sophia Loren (she’s back!) as a Holocaust survivor who cares for a 12-year-old boy after he robs her; season four of The Boss Baby: Back In Business, a Netflix original animated kids series based on the hit movie about a wisecracking enfant terrible; and We Are the Champions, a Netflix original documentary about unusual competitions around the world with Rainn Wilson (The Office) as host.

Also notable next month: The Liberator, a Netflix original animated series chronicling life as a grunt in World War II; Carmel: Who Killed Marie Marta; a Netflix original documentary about a Argentinian woman who was mysteriously killed in her bathtub; season two of Undercover, a Netflix original Dutch-language detective series; and Dash & Lily, a Netflix original comedy series about two young New Yorkers falling in love.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2020 to Netflix streaming:

November 1

M’entends-tu? (Can You Hear Me?) Season 2 (Netflix Original)

60 Days In Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz in the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-I

Dawson’s Creek Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Original)

Mother (Netflix Original)

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas with a Prince

Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)

Nov. 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Original)

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Original)

Paranormal (Netflix Original)

Nov. 6

Citation (Netflix Original)

Country Ever After (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita (The Endless Trench) (Netflix Original)

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck (Netflix Original)

Nov. 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Original)

The Liberator (Netflix Original)

Nasce uma Rainha (A Queen is Born) (Netflix Original)

What We Wanted (Netflix Original)

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo (Netflix Original)

Prom Night

Nov. 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Original)

The Life Ahead (Netflix Original)

The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model Seasons 19-20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Hometown Holiday

Survivor Seasons 20, 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Original)

We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)

Nov. 18

El sabor de las margaritas (Bitter Daisies) Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Original)

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas (Netflix Original)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Original)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Original)

Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Original)

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Original)

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Original)

El Cuaderno de Tomy (Notes for My Son) (Netflix Original)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Original)

Wonderoos (Netflix Original)

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Original)

Great Pretender Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul (Netflix Original)

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Original)

The Call (Netflix Original)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Original)

Don’t Listen (Netflix Original)

Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Überweihnachten (Over Christmas) (Netflix Original)

Virgin River Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Belva (The Beast) (Netflix Original)

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Original)

Nov. 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)

Finding Agnes (Netflix Original)

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens



Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

