Netflix next month (November 2020) plans to add 104 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 51 originals.
The new titles will include season four of The Crown, Netflix’s original series about the life of Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) with Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) stirring the pot in this installment; Hillbilly Elegy, a Netflix original film starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close as an Appalachian mother and daughter who battle drugs and generational divides; Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a Netflix original musical film featuring a toymaker (Forest Whitaker) and his granddaughter; The Life Ahead, a Netflix original film starring Sophia Loren (she’s back!) as a Holocaust survivor who cares for a 12-year-old boy after he robs her; season four of The Boss Baby: Back In Business, a Netflix original animated kids series based on the hit movie about a wisecracking enfant terrible; and We Are the Champions, a Netflix original documentary about unusual competitions around the world with Rainn Wilson (The Office) as host.
Also notable next month: The Liberator, a Netflix original animated series chronicling life as a grunt in World War II; Carmel: Who Killed Marie Marta; a Netflix original documentary about a Argentinian woman who was mysteriously killed in her bathtub; season two of Undercover, a Netflix original Dutch-language detective series; and Dash & Lily, a Netflix original comedy series about two young New Yorkers falling in love.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2020 to Netflix streaming:
November 1
M’entends-tu? (Can You Hear Me?) Season 2 (Netflix Original)
60 Days In Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz in the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-I
Dawson’s Creek Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Nov. 2
Prospect
Nov. 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Original)
Mother (Netflix Original)
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas with a Prince
Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)
Nov. 5
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Original)
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Original)
Paranormal (Netflix Original)
Nov. 6
Citation (Netflix Original)
Country Ever After (Netflix Original)
La trinchera infinita (The Endless Trench) (Netflix Original)
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9
Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 10
Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)
Trash Truck (Netflix Original)
Nov. 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Original)
The Liberator (Netflix Original)
Nasce uma Rainha (A Queen is Born) (Netflix Original)
What We Wanted (Netflix Original)
Nov. 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo (Netflix Original)
Prom Night
Nov. 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Original)
The Life Ahead (Netflix Original)
The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model Seasons 19-20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Hometown Holiday
Survivor Seasons 20, 28
V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Original)
We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)
Nov. 18
El sabor de las margaritas (Bitter Daisies) Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Original)
Nov. 20
Alien Xmas (Netflix Original)
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Original)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Original)
Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)
Nov. 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Original)
Machete Kills
Nov. 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Original)
Nov. 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Original)
El Cuaderno de Tomy (Notes for My Son) (Netflix Original)
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Original)
Wonderoos (Netflix Original)
Nov. 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Original)
Great Pretender Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul (Netflix Original)
Nov. 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Original)
The Call (Netflix Original)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Original)
Don’t Listen (Netflix Original)
Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Überweihnachten (Over Christmas) (Netflix Original)
Virgin River Season 2 (Netflix Original)
La Belva (The Beast) (Netflix Original)
Nov. 28
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)
Nov. 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Original)
Nov. 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)
Finding Agnes (Netflix Original)
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
— Phillip Swann