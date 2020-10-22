Hulu’s live streaming service has informed its customers that it will no longer carry the Sinclair-owned but Fox-named regional sports networks effective tomorrow.

The subscriber e-mail said it could not reach a new carriage agreement with Sinclair.

“While we were unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group to continue offering channels like your Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, and Marquee Network, the good news is that you will continue to have access to a wide variety of sports from other popular channels including ESPN, TNT, and TBS, as well as FS1 and FS2,” Hulu stated.

The dispute comes after three of Hulu’s live streaming rivals, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, were also forced to remove the Sinclair RSNs in separate fee fights.

So what can a sports-loving cord-cutter do now?

AT&T TV Now, the live streaming service from AT&T, not only offers the Sinclair-owned RSNs, but it also carries such hard-to-get regional sports nets as MASN (TV home of Orioles and Nationals), AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Pirates, Penguins ) Root Sports Northwest (Mariners), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies), and SportsNet LA (Dodgers).

The AT&T service also has AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Astros) and NESN (Red Sox), which are available on just a few streaming services. (NESN is on YouTube TV and FuboTV while AT&T SportsNet Southwest is on FuboTV.), the Marquee Sports Network (Cubs) and Altitude (Denver Nuggets).

But some cord-cutters may wonder if AT&T TV Now is too pricey. The regional sports channels are only available in AT&T TV Now’s Max plan, which costs $80 a month.

