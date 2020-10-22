AT&T reported today that it lost a net of 627,000 video subscribers in the third quarter. That includes DIRECTV, U-verse, AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now, but the lion’s share of defections likely came from DIRECTV. (AT&T does not break out subscriber numbers for DIRECTV, U-verse and AT&T TV; it did report that AT&T TV Now lost a net of 37,000 subscribers.)

While the quarterly losses were considerably less than last year’s third quarter when AT&T’s TV services lost a whopping 1.4 million, the continued exodus of subscribers will further fuel speculation that the company will sell DIRECTV in the near future; it would surprise few if AT&T also tried to jettison U-verse and AT&T TV Now which are also experiencing significant sub declines. (In contrast, AT&T is expected to continue investing in AT&T TV, which launched nationwide just eight months ago.)

AT&T’s investor briefing, which was released today, blamed greater competition among video providers as a major reason for the continued subscriber defections by DIRECTV and U-verse.

“(Loss) due to competition as well as lower gross adds from continued focus on adding higher value customers,” the company stated.

As for AT&T TV Now, one of the company’s two multi-channel live streaming services, AT&T blamed “less promotional activity.”

AT&T today said its TV services had 17.783 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter. In the third quarter of 2015, shortly after AT&T purchased DIRECTV, the company had nearly 26 million, 19.57 million from DIRECTV and 5.9 million from U-verse.

That means that AT&T has lost nearly eight million video subscribers in the last five years since purchasing the nation’s largest satellite TV service.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

