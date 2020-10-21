Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, announced today that The Big Ten Network will be added to its lineup effective tomorrow.

The channel, which airs live Big Ten football and basketball games, and other conference-related programs, will become part of Sling’s Sports Extra add-on package for its $30-a-month ‘Blue’ plan subscribers.

(Note: Sling’s Orange plan subscribers will not be able to get the Big Ten Network in their Sports Extra plans. Orange and Blue, Sling’s two base $30-a-month packages, offer different lineups. The Big Ten Network will not be in Sling’s Orange plan because Fox-owned channels are only available in the Blue plan.)

Sports Extra, which costs an additional $10 a month, also includes NBA TV, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Pac-12, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, NHL Network, beIN SPORTS, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside Television, and Motorsport TV.

Today’s announcement ends a long dispute between Sling TV and the Big Ten Network’s majority owner, Fox Sports. The fight was so contentious that Fox once prevented Sling from airing Big Ten games on the FS1 channel, which the streaming service does carry.

The sports channel's addition is already winning plaudits on social media sites from Sling TV customers:

