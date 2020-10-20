Amazon next month (November 2020) plans to add 90 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including eight originals.

The new titles will include Uncle Frank, an Amazon original film starring Paul Bettany as a closeted gay who’s unexpectedly visited by his lover while on a road trip with his unsuspecting niece; The Pack, an Amazon original competition series featuring 12 teams of dogs and their masters; Alex Rider, an IMDb TV/Amazon original series about a London teenager who just happens to be a spy; and Small Axe, an Amazon original anthology film series about the experiences of Black people in Great Britain. Directed by Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), Small Axe will debut on November 20 with a new installment added each Friday through December 18.

Also notable: Borat Subsequent Movie Film, the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s hit 2006 film, Borat (pictured above), debuts October 23; it’s also an Amazon Prime exclusive.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2020 to Amazon Prime:

Released October 23

Borat Subsequent Movie Film

Released November 1

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

(2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008)

Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Released November 3



General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Released November 4

Blue Story (2020)

Released November 6

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

*El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Wayne – Amazon Presents: Season 1

Released November 7

Retaliation (2017)

Released November 8

Community: Seasons 1-6

Released November 11

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Released November 13

The Ride (2018)

*Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 1

*James May: Oh Cook – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

Released November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

Released November 15

12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Released November 18

Body Cam (2020)

Released November 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)

*Small Axe – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

*The Pack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Released November 21

Most Wanted (2020)

Released November 25

*Uncle Frank – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Released November 26

Bombshell (2019)

Released November 27

Life in a Year (2020)

