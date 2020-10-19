DIRECTV, Comcast, Optimum and FuboTV will air tonight’s Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game in 4K. The game, which will be produced by Fox, will also be available in 4K on the Fox Sports app via compatible devices.

The contest, which was postponed from last Thursday due to Covid concerns, will start tonight at 5 p.m. ET. The Chiefs and Bills are both 4-1 and lead their respective divisions.

DIRECTV will air the game in 4K on its channel 105, one of two live 4K channels in the satcaster’s lineup. Optimum will show the game in 4K on its channel 200.

Comcast’s 4K coverage of the game will be on its On Demand service. You can see the listing by saying ‘4K’ in your Xfinity voice remote on the day of the broadcast. (Note: You will need a Xfinity 4K-enabled set-top.)

With fuboTV, you will only need a 4K-enabled streaming device that has the FuboTV app, or a TV that’s 4K-enabled and carries the FuboTV app.

However, the live streaming service, which costs $65 a month, does not carry all Fox affiliates. If FuboTV does not carry the Fox affiliate in your market, you will not be able to see the 4K or HD broadcast of the games on FuboTV. Here is a list of the Fox affiliates that are available on fubo.

Fox produces its NFL coverage in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox will take the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

The Chiefs-Bills will also be available in HD on the regular Fox channel, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video, and Twitch.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

