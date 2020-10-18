Netflix this week (October 18-24) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include volume two of Unsolved Mysteries, Netflix’s original reboot of the Robert Stack-hosted investigations show of yesteryear. The six episodes are expected to include an examination of why a woman was found dead in a Norwegian hotel room in 1995 without any identification or even a room key.

Also notable this week: Rebecca (pictured above), a Netflix original remake of the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie starring Joan Fontaine as a woman who discovers her new husband (Laurence Olivier) may have killed his ex-wife.. The new version, directed by Ben Wheatley, features Armie Hammer in the Olivier role with Lily James as the tortured new bride.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives 2020’s Rebecca a score of 55 out of a possible 100, based on 47 reviews.

“Ben Wheatley’s Rebecca remake is ravishing to behold, but it never quite gets to the heart of the classic source material — or truly justifies its own existence,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, October 18

ParaNorman

Monday, October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tuesday, October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM

Thursday, October 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Friday, October 23

Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

