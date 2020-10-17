Hulu next month (November 2020) plans to add 147 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including six originals.

The new titles will include the complete season one of Eater’s Guide to the World, a Hulu original travelogue featuring Maya Rudolph as she searches the globe for the perfect venues to chow down; I Am Greta, a Hulu original documentary about Swedish teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg; the complete season one of No Man’s Land, a Hulu original drama about a young French man who searches for his presumed dead sister amid the Syrian civil war; season one of The Mighty Ones, a Hulu original animated series for kids featuring a slew of backyard creatures who think their humans are gods; season one of Animaniacs, a Hulu original animated series featuring the Warner Brothers, Yakko and Wakko, who live in the Warner Bros. water tower; and Run, a Hulu original film starring Sarah Paulson as a mother who has raised her daughter in total secrecy.

Also notable: The complete season three of Killing Eve, BBC America’s cat-and-mouse serial murder drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. A Teacher, a FX original dramatic series starring Kate Mara as a high school teacher who sexually preys on one of her students; and Bombshell (pictured above), the 2019 film about the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News. The movie stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson. Margot Robbie is also featured.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2020 to Hulu:

Available November 1

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5 (Food Network)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (Food Network)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)

Rick & Morty, complete season 4 (Adult Swim)

Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Cooking Channel)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children Of The Corn (2009)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available November 3

The Good Doctor, season 4 premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, complete season 12 (Bravo)

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Available November 4

Blue Story (2020)

Available November 5

Braking for Whales (2020)

Available November 6

Killing Eve, complete season 3 (BBC America)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, complete season 10 (Bravo)

Available November 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Power, season 6A (Starz)

The Nice Guys (2016)

Available November 10

A Teacher, Limited Series (FX on Hulu)

Vik the Viking (2020)

Available November 11

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Available November 12

Chicago Fire, season 9 premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med, season 6 premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D., season 8 premiere (NBC)

Man who Invented Christmas (2017)

Available November 13

I Am Greta, film premiere (Hulu Original)

Grey’s Anatomy, season 17 premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, season 22 premiere (NBC)

Station 19, season 4 premiere (ABC)

Sputnik (2020)

Available November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Available November 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Available November 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Available November 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

Available November 18

No Man’s Land, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

Available November 19

For Life, season 2 premiere (ABC)

Amulet (2020)

Available November 20

Animaniacs, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

A Million Little Things, season 3 premiere (ABC)

Tesla (2020)

Available November 21

Burden of Truth, complete season 3 (eOne)

Available November 24

Black Narcissus, series premiere (FX)

My Hero Academia, season 4, episodes 77-88 (Funimation)

Available November 26

Bombshell (2019)

Available November 27

Centigrade (2020)

Available November 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

