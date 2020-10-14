Q. I bought some stuff on Prime Day last night but I was wondering if I am missing something particularly cool. If you had to pick a single best deal, what would it be? — Penny, Dunkirk, Maryland.

Penny, that’s a great question. Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale (October 13 and 14) features discounts on thousands of products. But many of the discounts are relatively small, or easily found on other sites or at retail stores. (Editor’s Note: Amazon links in this story are affiliate links; this site receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon affiliate links.)

So what’s a really, really good deal, you ask? The best one I’ve seen?

If you asked me yesterday, I would have said the Blu-ray boxed edition of Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection, which was available for just $49.99. The set includes 15 different Hitchcock classics such as Rear Window, Vertigo, Psycho and The Birds.

At $49.99, that’s slightly more than $3 a movie. What a deal. Plus, the collection comes with 15 hours of supplemental material, and an exclusive collectible book about the master of suspense.

I would have said the Hitchcock collection was the best deal because the boxed set has sold out at the special price. It’s now $59.96, which is still a good deal. In the past, Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection has retailed for more than $100 while it was occasionally available for $89 during sales. But $49.99 was something special.

With that deal off the boards, there are still several outstanding prices on TV-related products, such as a Sony 65-inch OLED TV for $1,798. That may sound like a lot of money, but the set was going for $2,798 just a few months ago.

But if I had to pick one deal that’s left, I would say the Roku Express HD Media Player, which is available for $21. The regular price is $29, which means you are only saving $8 (or 30 percent). But $21 for a device that gives you access to thousands of streaming channels, including many free ones, is an incredible value.

Penny, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

