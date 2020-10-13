Amazon’s annual two-day sales extravaganza, called Prime Day, has begun this morning with significant discounts on thousands of products. (Note: You need a Prime membership to get the reduced prices. Amazon links in this story are affiliate links; this site receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon affiliate links.)

This morning’s bargain list includes Apple AirPods with charging case for $115; a LG 55-inch 4K TV for $499; an Amazon Fire HD Tablet for $79; an Echo Dot for $18; a 32-inch Toshiba 720p HDTV for $119; an Echo Show 5 for $44.99; a Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV for $259; an Insignia 55-inch 4K TV for $289; a Roku Premiere streaming player for $27.00; an Echo Studio sound device for $149; a Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $199; a Fire TV Cube for $79; a Ring Peephole Cam for $69; a new edition Roku Ultra for $99; and a Roku Express streaming player for $21.

The sale, which will run until 3 a.m. ET on October 15, also includes discounts on products in other categories such as toys, clothing, household items, home & garden, books, jewelry and home audio. Amazon is also offering 99 cent deals for the first two months of several streaming services such as Showtime, Starz, Epix, Lifetime Movie Club and Sundance Now.

Later in the day, Amazon is expected to add more sales on TV-related products. You can monitor the TV sales by clicking the link below:

Click here to see Amazon’s best-selling TVs during the Prime Day sale.)

