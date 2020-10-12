Looking for a cheap way to watch some premium movies? Amazon Prime is now offering Showtime, Epix, Starz and the Lifetime Movie Club for 99 cents a month each for the first two months. (Amazon link is an Amazon affiliate link; this site receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon links.)

The offer, which is part of Amazon’s run-up to tomorrow’s two-day Prime Day sale, is good until October 14. The list of channels available for 99 cents a month for the first two months also includes Sundance Now, PBS Masterpiece, PBS Documentaries, A&E Crime Central, Moviesphere, History Vault and Motortrend, among others.

After the two months are over, prices for the eligible channels will return to their normal rates unless you cancel. However, you can save as much as $20 by subscribing now. (For instance, Showtime normally cost $10.99 a month. Paying 99 cents a month for the first two months will save you $20. Starz is normally $8.99 a month so you would save $16 if you subscribed for two months.)

Note: Starz is not included on the Amazon page for the 99 cent offer. But if you search for Starz here, you will see it’s available for 99 cents for the first two months as well.

To learn more about the 99 cent deal, click here.

The above link is an Amazon affiliate link. This site receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon affiliate links.

Featured image: Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, now available on Starz.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

