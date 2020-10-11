With 13 weeks left in the season, DIRECTV has lowered the price of the streaming NFL Sunday Ticket to $220.47 for the basic plan and $281.97 for the Max package. That’s a 25 percent decrease for the basic plan and a 29.5 percent drop for Max.

The streaming edition is available to some non-DIRECTV subscribers in 29 markets, including people who can get DIRECTV service at their residence. See this article for more details; you can check your eligibility for the streaming Sunday Ticket here.

The online basic Sunday Ticket, which previously costs $293.96 for the season, includes all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, a GameMix channel where you can watch four games on one screen, real-time stats and other benefits.

The Max plan, which was $399.99 at the start of the 2020 season, includes the out-of-market games, the above features in the basic plan and the Red Zone Channel and Fantasy Zone Channel.

DIRECTV has advertised for years that only university students, or consumers who could prove they could not get DIRECTV service at their residence, could order the streaming version of the Sunday Ticket. Otherwise, the satcaster said, you needed a DIRECTV subscription, and a satellite dish and receiver.

However, AT&T, which owns DIRECTV, told the TV Answer Man in August that some consumers in 29 markets (including 26 NFL markets) can subscribe to the online Sunday Ticket even if they can get DIRECTV at their homes.

The company said the small-print terms of the Sunday Ticket agreement has allowed that for five years. However, neither AT&T or DIRECTV had ever noted in Sunday Ticket marketing/promotional materials that some non-DIRECTV subscribers who could get DIRECTV at their residences were eligible for the streaming plan.

Consequently, the acknowledgement came as a major surprise to football fans who had longed wished they could subscribe to the Sunday Ticket without getting DIRECTV.

It’s unclear how many non-DIRECTV subscribers are eligible for the streaming edition. AT&T will not reveal which zip codes are included.

However, based on some random checks, and reader responses, it would appear that consumers who live within a city limits, or a nearby suburb of that city, are more likely to be ruled eligible. Some TV Answer Man readers who live 20 or 30 miles (or more) from a major city say they were deemed not eligible when they inputted their address at DIRECTV’s web site.

The 29 markets where AT&T says some non-DIRECTV subscribers can order the streaming Sunday Ticket are:

ATLANTA

BALTIMORE

BOSTON

CHARLOTTE

CHICAGO

CLEVELAND

DALLAS

DENVER

DETROIT

HOUSTON

INDIANAPOLIS

JACKSONVILLE

LAS VEGAS

LOS ANGELES

MIAMI

MINNEAPOLIS

NEW YORK

ORLANDO

PHILADELPHIA

PHOENIX

PITTSBURGH

PORTLAND, OR

SACRAMENTO

SAN DIEGO

SAN FRANCISCO

SEATTLE

ST. LOUIS

TAMPA

WASHINGTON, DC

Non-NFL team markets in bold.

— Phillip Swann

