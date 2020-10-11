Netflix this week (October 11-17) plans to add tk new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include The Trial of the Chicago 7 (pictured above), a Netflix original dramatic film about the seven anti-war activists who were tried in 1969 for conspiracy to riot during the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. The cast includes Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) as Abbie Hoffman and Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Jerry Rubin.

The film, which premiered in select theaters last month, is regarded as an Oscar candidate when next year’s awards are announced. Aaron Sorkin, who penned the multi award-winning The Social Network, directed The Trial of the Chicago 7 as well as wrote it.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 92 out of a possible 100, based on 104 reviews.

“An actors’ showcase enlivened by its topical fact-based story, The Trial of the Chicago 7 plays squarely — and compellingly — to Aaron Sorkin’s strengths,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tuesday, October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

Thursday, October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

La Revolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

— Phillip Swann

