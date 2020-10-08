Comcast, which has offered the Dodgers-Padres NLDS, tonight’s NFL game and the French Open in 4K this week. plans to air four different college football games in the format this Saturday.

The games are Texas-Oklahoma at noon ET (Fox); Kansas State at TCU at 4 p.m. ET (Fox); Alabama at Mississippi at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN); and Florida State at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC).

Comcast X1 video subscribers who have a 4K-enabled set-top (XG1v4 or Xi6 model) can say ‘4K’ into the Xfinity voice remote to display the listing before each game on Saturday. (Xfinity Flex customers must have a Xi6 model device from the cable operator.)

DIRECTV is expected to show at least three of the four games in 4K. The possible exception is the Kansas State-TCU contest. The satcaster’s on-screen guide today does not show that game as being available in 4K on Saturday.

Fubo TV, the only live streaming service that offers 4K, lists the Texas-Oklahoma game in its 4K lineup. It’s also possible that Dish and Verizon will show one or more of the games in 4K.

The Fox-produced games are also expected to be available in 4K on the Fox Sports app, with the proper credentials (user name and password from your pay TV service.). You can also watch all four games in high-def on their respective networks.

For Comcast, this is more evidence that the cable operator has suddenly become bullish on 4K TV after largely ignoring it for several years. Comcast will also air this year’s World Series and National League Championship series in 4K.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

