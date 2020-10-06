DIRECTV and FuboTV are scheduled to air the first two games of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in 4K, starting with tonight’s game one broadcast.

The first game 4K coverage will begin tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on DIRECTV’s channel 105. Game two 4K coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET on the same channel. Fubo will stream the 4K coverage of both games on its FS1 4K channel.

DIRECTV’s guide only shows it will air the first two games in 4K, but FuboTV’s listings page shows games one, two, four and five of the Dodgers-Padres series being available in 4K on its live streaming service. It’s possible that DIRECTV will add more games in 4K later this week.

Fox is producing the Dodgers-Padres games, which means they will be broadcast in 1080p and ‘upscaled’ to 4K for the home audience. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another.

In this case, Fox will take the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not as good as what’s called, native 4K, which means the original event was produced in 4K, and broadcast or streamed in 4K as well. Still, the 4K broadcast should be an improvement over 1080i or 1080p HD.

Walker Buehler is expected to start tonight for the Dodgers while either Mike Clevinger or Chris Paddack will take the mound for the Padres. The series is being played at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The league decided to play the games at a neutral site because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

FS1 will air game one and two of the Dodgers-Padres series in High-Definition. Game three will be available in HD on the MLB Network with games four and five (if necessary) back on FS1.

— Phillip Swann

