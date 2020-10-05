YouTube TV is now offering a free Chromecast with Google TV if you subscribe for at least one month for $64.99.

However, there are two things you should know about the deal.

One, the new Chromecast with Google TV, a streaming device launched last week by Google, would cost $49.99 if you purchased it separately. So you would pay more if you get it with a YouTube TV subscription. But if you were planning to subscribe to YouTube TV anyway, this a pretty good deal.

Two, the Chromecast offers thousands of streaming apps, including Peacock and HBO Max, both of which are still not available on Chromecast rivals Fire TV and Roku. So if you’ve had a longing for those two services, and you were planning to get YouTube TV, this is a pretty great deal.

The new Chromecast with Google TV is a dongle that connects to the HDMI port on your television. The device supports 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) content, including Dolby Vision, a 4K HDR format used by services such as Netflix. Unlike the previous incarnation of the Chromecast, it comes with a remote and an attractive interface that makes it easier to navigate the numerous apps. (Note: The previous Chromecast required you to use your phone as a remote; very uncool.)

The new version also has designated remote buttons for Netflix and YouTube (Google owns YouTube, if you haven’t guessed that already).

To learn more about the YouTube TV offer, click here.

YouTube TV says supplies are limited, and it’s a limited time offer. However, it does not say when the deal will expire. The promotion adds that you will get the free Chromecast after your first month’s $64.99 payment has been processed.

— Phillip Swann

