DIRECTV, Comcast, Optimum, Dish and Sling TV are among the pay TV providers that are now showing a free preview of the MLB Network, the official channel of Major League Baseball.

The free preview, which is running from October 3 through October 17, will include MLB Network’s coverage of the NL’s division series games this week. See schedule here.

The Dodgers and Padres begin their series on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas while the Braves will play the upstart Marlins at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday in Houston. Times for this week’s games have yet to be announced.

The MLB Network games will also be simulcast on FS1. (TBS is airing the two AL division series between the Yankees and Rays, and Athletics and Astros.)

Several smaller pay TV operators have also announced they will hold the free preview. Consult your on-screen guide to see if your pay TV provider is offering it.

— Phillip Swann

