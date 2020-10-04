Q. I read awhile back that an Apple software update would solve the YouTube in 4K problem on my Apple TV 4K box. Did it ever happen? — Gary, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Gary, you’re not alone in your confusion. But there is good news. Let me explain.

Apple promised in June that a upgrade this fall would finally add YouTube videos in 4K It has been somewhat ironic (and frustrating) that a product named Apple TV 4K didn’t actually permit watching the massively popular video service in 4K. YouTube offers a large amount of programming in the format, including some eye-popping travel videos.

However, when Apple launched the new tvOS14 software last month, YouTube still wasn’t available in 4K. Apple offered no reason why, but the omission puzzled 4K enthusiasts, particularly those who own the company’s streaming device.

But again without comment from Apple, the YouTube 4K feature last week suddenly began showing up on some Apple TV 4K devices, reports 9To5Mac.com.

And The Verge writes that Google has confirmed that you can now watch YouTube 4K videos on at least some Apple TV 4K devices, if not all.

However, there is a catch. The two publications report that the 4K videos are not available with HDR (High Dynamic Range), which can add color depth and realism to a 4K picture. Again, there’s no explanation from Apple, but the company is rumored to be contemplating the launch of a new Apple TV streaming device so the HDR upgrade could come with that.

How to Update Your Apple TV 4K

The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation, and report back here if we get more information.

Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

