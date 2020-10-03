Q. I saw an ad on my Roku home page that said there’s a streaming service for only $5.99 called Frndly TV. What is Frndly TV and what does it offer? — Stella, Los Angeles, California.

Stella, Frndly TV bills itself as a family-friendly streaming service, presumably as opposed to those that offer programming that might be unsuitable for children. The Frndly lineup features 15 channels such as the Hallmark Channel, the Game Show Network, BabyFirst TV, The Weather Channel, CuriosityStream and the World Fishing Network. (See complete list below). That might not be the most intriguing lineup, but I don’t think anyone would quarrel with it being called family friendly.

The Frndly service starts at $5.99, but the cheapest plan only includes the 15 channels in standard-definition, and the capacity to watch on one device at a time. The $7.99 a month plan includes High-Definition, two screens at a time, and unlimited DVR recording which you can store for up to three months. The $9.99 a month package includes high-def, four screens at a time, and unlimited DVR recording which can be stored for up to nine months.

Like other live streaming services, such as Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, Hulu Live and YouTube TV, there are no contracts or cancellation fees. There’s also a seven-day free trial which allows you to check it out without paying a dime. (But note that you will be charged if you don’t cancel before the seven days are up.)

Frndly TV is available on most streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and iOS phones and tablets.

All three Frndly packages offer all 15 channels, and here they are:

INSP

Pixl

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama

UPtv

Light TV

Game Show Network

CuriosityStream

BabyFirst TV

QVC

The Weather Channel

Outdoor Channel

Sportsman Channel

World Fishing Network

Stella, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

