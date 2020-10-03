Netflix this week (October 4-10) plans to add 14 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include The 40-Year-Old Version, a Netflix original comedy film starring Radha Blank as a struggling playwright; The Haunting of Bly Manor (pictured above) a Netflix original horror series about a young governess who sees dead people; Deaf U, a Netflix original documentary about the tight-knit world of deaf students attending Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.; and David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, a Netflix original documentary featuring the legendary 93-year-old broadcaster and naturalist, and his concerns about planet Earth.

“The natural world is failing,” he says in the documentary, according to Brian Lowry’s CNN review. “The evidence is all around. It’s happening in my lifetime. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”

Here is the list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, October 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY

Walk Away from Love

October 7

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6 (Note: Netflix has added this title earlier than expected; it’s available now.)

To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 9

Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM

Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM

The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY

